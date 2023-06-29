Birthday Club
Republic Services announces collection schedule change for 4th of July

Due to the business closure on July 4, collections will be delayed by one day.
Due to the business closure on July 4, collections will be delayed by one day.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Republic Services announced it will be adjusting the collection schedule for the 4th of July.

According to Republic Services, collection services will run as normal on Monday, July 3. However, due to the business closure on July 4, collections will be delayed by one day. Tuesday services will be moved to Wednesday and Friday collections will be moved to Saturday.

All services will resume as normal beginning on July 10.

For updates about waste and recycling collection schedules in your community, click here or use the My Resource app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

