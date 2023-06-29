Birthday Club
Tiffin approves golf cart, utility vehicle use within city limits

By JD Pooley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - After Tiffin City Council approved the use of golf carts in the city, which takes effect July 5, Police Chief David Pauly started making inspections for their use.

For the next six months, the City is running a pilot program, allowing golf carts and utility vehicles, that meet inspection requirements, to be driven in the City.

“Golf carts are allowed to travel at 25 miles an hour zones only, or lower, and utility vehicles can go 35 mile an hour zones or lower,” said Police Chief David Pauly.

That’s good news for Tiffin resident John Meisner who uses a utility vehicle for work just outside of the city.

“More power typically than a golf cart, more capable, in my mind, safer, right? There’s a lot more structure,” Meisner said.

Safety is the Chief’s main concern.

“They have to have, it’s one seatbelt per passenger, in every vehicle,” said Pauly. So in a golf cart, this golf cart, he has four seat belts, four passengers. In that utility vehicle, there are six seatbelts. He gets six passengers.”

Golf carts and utility vehicles must have a front windshield, horn, mirrors, brake lights, seat belts, headlights and turn signals. There is also a $25 dollar inspection fee.

To schedule a golf cart or utility vehicle inspection, click here.

