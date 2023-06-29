TLCHD to host multiple farmers markets this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is hosting three farmers markets this summer to provide easier access to healthy foods.

TLCHD is encouraging the community to purchase and eat fresh fruits and vegetables while they are in season.

The farmers markets will be held in front of the TLCHD’s downtown location at 635 N. Erie Street on the following dates:

July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to TLCHD, the Toledo Farmers Market staff will be on-site to assist individuals using SNAP benefits.

Produce Perks, WIC farmer’s market coupons and Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program coupons will all be accepted in addition to those paying with cash.

For more information contact Clark Allen at 419-213-4691 or allenc@co.lucas.oh.us.

