Toledo’s first ever LEGO convention coming to Glass City Center this fall

The event will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages.
The event will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages.(Eric Paparatto | Brick Convention)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will have it’s first ever LEGO convention when the Toledo Brick Convention arrives at the Glass City Center this fall.

The event, taking place on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages.

Organizers say professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries will also be set up at the convention with life-sized LEGO models on display

The event will also feature the following:

  • LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO and goodies from multiple different vendors
  • Star Wars Zone: LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
  • Brick Pits: Thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
  • Castle Build Zone: Build a medieval LEGO creation
  • Fan Zone: Epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Organizers say the event will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

Tickets for the event are $14.99 and are expected to sell-out this week. You can purchase your tickets here.

