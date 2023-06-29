Birthday Club
TPD: Uncle arrested for stabbing nephew after altercation on TARTA bus

Officers were dispatched to the area of Huron and Madison for reports of a person stabbed.
Lucas County Corrections Center
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his nephew after an altercation on a TARTA bus.

Toledo Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Huron and Madison Thursday morning for reports of a person stabbed.

According to TPD, Rayfield Mays, 55, and his 33-year-old and 13-year-old nephews were all ordered by a TARTA driver to get off the bus after an altercation between Mays and one of his nephews. After getting off the bus, police found Mays near Madison and Erie and the nephews were located across the street.

TPD says the 33-year-old nephew was found to have a stab wound to his back and he told police he was stabbed by Mays at some point while they were on foot. The 33-year-old was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mays and his 13-year-old nephew were taken to the Safety Building for the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation.

