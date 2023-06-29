Birthday Club
U.S. Marshals arrest 3 suspects wanted for homicides in Northeast Ohio

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three homicide suspects are behind bars Thursday afternoon thanks to members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF)

  • Christopher Jackson, 30, was taken into custody in Parkersburg, West Virginia by the Akron Division of the NOVFTF.
  • Christian West, 27, was taken into custody at a home in Garfield Heights by the Cleveland Division of the NOVFTF.
  • Shaniqua Menefee, 34, was taken into custody at an apartment in the 7000 block of Broadway Ave. in Cleveland.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “These three senseless acts of violence have left members of our community without their family. Hopefully the healing process starts for all these families knowing these suspects are now behind bars.”

According to the U.S. Marshals, Jackson and three accomplices broke into Brandon Belleville’s Akron home in September 2017 and fatally shot him.

Three accomplices, Quincy Chatman, Harold Burros and Lamarr Jackson, were already convicted in Belleville’s murder.

West was wanted by Garfield Heights police for the April 15 murder of Devonte Brown. Brown was shot outside a Dollar General on Turney Road.

Brown’s vehicle was stolen after he was shot.

West was arrested only a mile away from the homicide scene. U.S. Marshals added an accomplice is already in custody.

Menefee was wanted by Cleveland police for running over a man with her vehicle early Sunday morning.

When police arrived at the scene in the area of E. 155th Street and Glendale Avenue, the victim was still pinned under the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip.

