Wildfire smoke in air can be harmful to pets

Just like humans, our pets can suffer from from breathing problems like asthma.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The smoke from the wildfires is affecting all of our respiratory systems, including that of our pets.

Brooke West, veterinarian and owner of Toledo Animal Hospital and Perrysburg Animal Hospital says if it’s bothering you to be outside, it’s bothering your pets, too.

Just like humans, our pets can suffer from from breathing problems like asthma. It’s important to prevent any possible inflammation or breathing problems.

“Just try to make it quick and fast right now,” said West. “I mean, just like you when you’re outside, if it’s bothering you, it’s likely to be bothering them.”

