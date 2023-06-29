Worst air quality on record prompts some to mask up outdoors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the Glass City Metropark, you can’t stop the music even if you have to wear a mask to sit outside.

“It was great night. The park is fantastic and the concert was great. We didn’t want to miss it,” said Stephanie Spunt. She was one of a handful of people wearing masks to take in an outdoor concert on June 28, 2023. The day was recorded as the worst air quality on record in Toledo due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

“Well, with the smoke, the air quality today, I do have a chronic lung condition, so I just wanted to play it safe. So, put on, back to the masks for a couple days,” continued Spunt.

“Today was the first day that I was driving around with my windows down and it actually feels like I could notice it breathing,” added Doug Hinebaugh.

“It felt a little thick, like it was definitely a little, like, stuffy outside. Combined with the temperatures, too, it was a little warm, but I mean, toward the end of the day, I feel like it really kind of cleared up,” said Michael Tatar, who was in the majority of concert-goers that opted to not wear a mask outside.

For those with chronic conditions like Spunt, it was better safe than sorry.

“I know. I feel like we’re in downtown Hong Kong or something, you know? Yeah, it happens. The wildfires. There’s not much you can do about it, so, you know, you just gotta keep on doing what you need to do during the day,” she concluded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.