Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Worst air quality on record prompts some to mask up outdoors

Many still attended an outdoor concert at Glass City Metropark
Toledo marked its worst air quality on record June 28, 2023, prompting some to mask up outdoors...
Toledo marked its worst air quality on record June 28, 2023, prompting some to mask up outdoors due to smoke from Canadian wildfires(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the Glass City Metropark, you can’t stop the music even if you have to wear a mask to sit outside.

“It was great night. The park is fantastic and the concert was great. We didn’t want to miss it,” said Stephanie Spunt. She was one of a handful of people wearing masks to take in an outdoor concert on June 28, 2023. The day was recorded as the worst air quality on record in Toledo due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

“Well, with the smoke, the air quality today, I do have a chronic lung condition, so I just wanted to play it safe. So, put on, back to the masks for a couple days,” continued Spunt.

“Today was the first day that I was driving around with my windows down and it actually feels like I could notice it breathing,” added Doug Hinebaugh.

“It felt a little thick, like it was definitely a little, like, stuffy outside. Combined with the temperatures, too, it was a little warm, but I mean, toward the end of the day, I feel like it really kind of cleared up,” said Michael Tatar, who was in the majority of concert-goers that opted to not wear a mask outside.

For those with chronic conditions like Spunt, it was better safe than sorry.

“I know. I feel like we’re in downtown Hong Kong or something, you know? Yeah, it happens. The wildfires. There’s not much you can do about it, so, you know, you just gotta keep on doing what you need to do during the day,” she concluded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

Women's Leadership Summit celebrates seventh year
The event will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages.
Toledo’s first ever LEGO convention coming to Glass City Center this fall
Kirk June 54, plead no contest to one count of willful neglect of duty after he accidentally...
Lenawee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy convicted in shooting of unarmed suspect
TLCHD is encouraging the community to purchase and eat fresh fruits and vegetables while they...
TLCHD to host multiple farmers markets this summer