13 Action News Week in Review: June 30, 2023
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
- Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens
- Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
- TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
- Man arrested, innocent bystander hurt in fiery crash during police chase
- TPD releases photos of car in hit-and-run that killed 72-year-old pedestrian
- TPD looking for suspect who crashed into four parked cars overnight
- Human trafficking investigation underway into Findlay massage parlor
- MS-13 gang leader being held in Lucas Co. Jail
- Ohio man drowns at Summerfield campground
- Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
- Recovery from Point Place tornado expected to take a long time
- Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; appeal expected
- Ohio lawmakers face Friday deadline to pass state budget
- TLCHD to host multiple farmers markets this summer
- Toledo’s first ever LEGO convention coming to Glass City Center this fall
- Heavyweight boxer Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson signs bun at Tony Packo’s
- Toledo to host Italian Bowl
