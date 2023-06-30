6/30: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

The good news is, smoke has continued to clear out (though with a bit of haze lingering)... the not-so-great news for holiday weekend plans would be the several rounds of showers/storms expected to roll through. It’s a hot and humid close to the month, and right as we move into July overnight, a few isolated storms could get on the strong side. The next round will form past noon tomorrow -- isolated for the Italian Bowl, becoming more widespread near downtown fireworks time. Know your exits and have a backup plan for those outdoor festivities. Sunday will add yet more rain -- 1″ to 2″ before Monday -- though the 4th of July itself provides a dry afternoon.

