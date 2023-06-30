Birthday Club
6/30: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast

Rounds of possible heavy storms this weekend, then HOT for the 4th.
6/30: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT
TONIGHT: Muggy and warm with lows in the low 70s and a few t-storms possible. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, and very warm with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered strong t-storms are likely later in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, hail, and torrential downpours are all concerns. SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Occasional t-storms are likely throughout the day. Even though it’ll be cooler with highs around 80, it’ll still be very humid. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and muggy Monday with an isolated shower and highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny for the 4th of July with a stray late-day t-storm possible, but mainly dry and hot for the holiday with highs around 90. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Hot and humid again Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and thunderstorms returning in the afternoon. More storms are likely Friday but not as hot with highs in the upper 70s.

