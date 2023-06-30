Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Dundee coffee shop re-opens after it was forced to close due to tornado damage

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A small Dundee business is getting things brewin’ again after tornado damage forced them to close for several months.

According to the owner of Cool Beanz Coffee, Sean McClellan, the shop suffered some of the worst damage after the April 1, 2023 tornado in downtown Dundee.

“We were really the only one that was shut down for a long time,” said McClellan.

He says the tornado didn’t directly hit his building, but the strong winds blew a transformer through the roof.

According to McClellan, insurance took care of a lot of the damage, but not all of it.

Cool Beanz was closed for almost three months, but now that business is finally up and running again, McClellan says they’re pushing things full-steam ahead.

“We brought back food which we haven’t done since COVID since we were just kind of running bare-bones,” said McClellan. “We added ice cream which we didn’t have.”

“I think it’s back and better than ever honestly. A lot of new renovations, we’ve started doing our sandwiches and our ice cream again. Starting to see a lot of new faces as well,” said employee Jessica Lloyd.

The coffee shop only opened up about a week ago, so McClellan says they’re still trying to figure some things out, but with longer hours and more to offer he’s hoping he can fill the place up again soon.

For more information on hours and offerings, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

6/29: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
6/29: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
Cool Beanz Coffee open again
Dundee coffee shop open again after it was forced to close due to tornado damage
I-TEAM: Blocked rail crossings pose dangers to communities
Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings