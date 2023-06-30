Dundee coffee shop re-opens after it was forced to close due to tornado damage

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A small Dundee business is getting things brewin’ again after tornado damage forced them to close for several months.

According to the owner of Cool Beanz Coffee, Sean McClellan, the shop suffered some of the worst damage after the April 1, 2023 tornado in downtown Dundee.

“We were really the only one that was shut down for a long time,” said McClellan.

He says the tornado didn’t directly hit his building, but the strong winds blew a transformer through the roof.

According to McClellan, insurance took care of a lot of the damage, but not all of it.

Cool Beanz was closed for almost three months, but now that business is finally up and running again, McClellan says they’re pushing things full-steam ahead.

“We brought back food which we haven’t done since COVID since we were just kind of running bare-bones,” said McClellan. “We added ice cream which we didn’t have.”

“I think it’s back and better than ever honestly. A lot of new renovations, we’ve started doing our sandwiches and our ice cream again. Starting to see a lot of new faces as well,” said employee Jessica Lloyd.

The coffee shop only opened up about a week ago, so McClellan says they’re still trying to figure some things out, but with longer hours and more to offer he’s hoping he can fill the place up again soon.

