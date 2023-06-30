Innocent bystander loses her arm in crash during Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An innocent Toledo woman lost her arm after a police chase ended in a fiery car crash. Now she’s left to navigate a way forward.

Lacey Fredrick’s life changed forever when a man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle crashed into her car on Front Street on Tuesday.

“I just had a feeling I was going to lose my arm. Like I could see that there was nothing there. There were no bones,” said Fredrick. “I had my left arm out the window. It was a nice day. Right arm -- you know, driving like you normally would in the summertime.”

The suspect fleeing police, Aquaveonce Moore, 23, is in custody and faces failure to comply and receiving stolen property charges.

“If I could have 5 minutes with him, I would take his arm,” said Fredrick. The incident is devastating for her family.

“I’m sorry, but I’m very emotional about it,” said Linda Fredrick, Lacey’s mother. “My Lacey, she’s a good hardworking person.”

Now she’s left to learn how to go through life all over again but she’s facing the challenge with a smile on her face.

“I try to stay positive. I could have been so much worse. I could not be here,” said Fredrick.

She has an emotional message for her community.

“Toledo just needs to do better. This is ridiculous,” said Fredrick. “I don’t understand why people have to turn to violence.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with related expenses for things like additional surgeries, an upcoming skin graft and more. Those interested in donating can do so at the link here.

