June 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The smoke is out of here! Air quality is back into the “good” category with perfect visibility. Smoke will continue to lift northward allowing nearly full sunshine today. The UV index will reach the very high category and temperatures will soar into the low 90s. An isolated shower is possible late afternoon or tonight. Saturday will bring a high chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s Saturday. Showers and a few storms are likely at times on Sunday. Highs will be around 80. There is a small chance of rain on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. The 4th of July should be dry with highs nearing 90. Showers and storms are likely late Thursday into Friday of next week. After that below average temperatures are likely for several days.

