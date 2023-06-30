Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

June 30th Weather Forecast

Showers & Storms Return For The Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The smoke is out of here! Air quality is back into the “good” category with perfect visibility. Smoke will continue to lift northward allowing nearly full sunshine today. The UV index will reach the very high category and temperatures will soar into the low 90s. An isolated shower is possible late afternoon or tonight. Saturday will bring a high chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s Saturday. Showers and a few storms are likely at times on Sunday. Highs will be around 80. There is a small chance of rain on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. The 4th of July should be dry with highs nearing 90. Showers and storms are likely late Thursday into Friday of next week. After that below average temperatures are likely for several days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

June 30th Weather Forecast
6/29: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
6/29: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
6/29: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
6/29: Derek’s Thursday 11pm Forecast
6/29: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
6/29: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast