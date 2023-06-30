Ohio EPA takes next steps to protect Lake Erie water quality

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the agency made another step toward protecting Lake Erie.

The agency said it submitted the Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) plan, a set of proposals to reduce phosphorus loadings for the Maumee watershed, to the U.S. EPA for final review and approval. It’s in an effort to ensure Lake Erie water quality.

“The Maumee Watershed Nutrient Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Project has the goal to remove impairments to drinking water, aquatic life, and recreational uses in Ohio’s western Lake Erie assessment units due to harmful algal blooms (HABs),” the report read. “To achieve this goal, this project focuses on planning reductions to the phosphorus load delivered from the Maumee watershed.”

This story will be updated.

