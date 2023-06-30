Perrysburg Councilman pleads guilty to OVI charge

Birthday Club
Court records show Councilman Barry Vanhoozen plead guilty to an OVI charge on June 30, 2023
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg City Councilman was convicted on Friday for driving a vehicle while intoxicated.

Court records show Councilman Barry Vanhoozen plead guilty to an OVI charge on Friday. He was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail with 27 of them suspended, six months of probation, a one-year suspension of his drivers license and pay a $400 fine. The charges were filed on June 15.

The City of Perrysburg website says the small business owner was elected to City Council in 2013 and currently serves as chairman of the Safety Committee and is a member of the Recreation Committee and the Planning and Zoning Committee.

