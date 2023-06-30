SCOTUS sends Ohio redistricting plan back to state Supreme Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Congressional map is heading back the state’s supreme court after a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court issued Friday.

The nation’s highest court rejected an argument by North Carolina’s legislature to overrule that state’s judges earlier this week, which would likely have doomed Ohio’s push.

Now the case will go before Ohio’s highest court, which had voted 4-3 denying the legislature’s maps after the 2020 census.

“I’m pleased the U.S. Supreme Court granted our appeal which clearly recognized serious constitutional concerns with the narrow majority opinions rendered under the former Chief Justice,” Senate President Matt Huffman said. “We are reviewing the U.S. Supreme Court’s message to determine the path forward.”

