Teen convicted in fatal shooting of another Toledo teen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo teenager accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Antwan Walker was convicted Friday after taking a plea deal, court records show.

JaShawn Allen, who was 16-years-old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge on Friday when he withdrew his previous not guilty plea to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges. Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18.

Another teenager is also facing charges in the case. Tayvion Price, who was 15-years-old at the time of the shooting, was also charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges. The courts determined both teens would be tried as adults.

Police say officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley between Burnham and Vermaas in July 2022. According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Walker died of a gunshot wound to the chest, which damaged his lung and major blood vessels. Police have not disclosed a possible motive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.