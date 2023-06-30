Toledo man accused of shooting woman while she was driving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man accused of shooting a woman while she was driving.

The grand jury indicted Derrick Green Sr. on a felonious assault charge Thursday. Toledo Police say he shot a 30-year-old woman while she was driving in March of this year.

Officers responded to to the Gas and Go on Airport Highway on March 11 to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. She was hospitalized with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Police filed the charges against Green in June, saying the evidence in the case came from witness statements and DNA evidence. He was arrested and booked into the Lucas County jail on June 22.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.