Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Toledo man accused of shooting woman while she was driving

Derrick Green Sr. is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman while she...
Derrick Green Sr. is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman while she was driving in Toledo.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man accused of shooting a woman while she was driving.

The grand jury indicted Derrick Green Sr. on a felonious assault charge Thursday. Toledo Police say he shot a 30-year-old woman while she was driving in March of this year.

Officers responded to to the Gas and Go on Airport Highway on March 11 to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. She was hospitalized with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Police filed the charges against Green in June, saying the evidence in the case came from witness statements and DNA evidence. He was arrested and booked into the Lucas County jail on June 22.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

13 Action News Big Story: Student loan debt forgiveness and the U.S. Supreme Court
Student loan borrowers stage a rally in front of The White House to celebrate President Biden...
Why it Matters: Higher Education court rulings, reforms
This is Home: June 30, 2023
State releases total maximum daily load for Lake Erie
State releases total maximum daily load for Lake Erie
Why it Matters: Higher education reforms, legal rulings