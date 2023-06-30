“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings

SUMMERFIELD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - Dave Snook wants something done with a swimming hole at a KOA campground in Monroe County.

“You almost kind of throw up your hands and going, ‘What is going on?’” said Snook.

The campground, located off U.S. 23 at exit 9, had two teenage boys drown in the same pond in 2022 and 2023. In 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, nearly drowned in that pond. The accident left him in a vegetative state.

“This is our lifestyle. This is our lives. Our lives revolve around him. It is absolutely 24 hour care,” described his father, Dave.

“I mean, you can barely see your hand in front of your face under that water. There’s six inches of silt and dead plant debris at the bottom. So, once he was under, it was almost impossible to find him,” said attorney Stephen Lovell with Charara, Lovell, & Associates, PLLC.

Lovell is representing both the Snook family and the family of Jaylen Hill. Hill, who was 15 and from Detroit, drowned in the same pond in 2022.

“I mean, we hired a dive expert. We hired a Human Factors expert. We hired an aquatic safety expert, who all said that there were a lot of things that camp KOA could’ve done differently,” added Lovell.

June 28, 2023, another teenager drowned. Anthony Shores Jr., 18, graduated from Start High School in Toledo. Shores also lost his life in the same pond.

“I am so grateful that Andy’s here, but my heart grieves for this family two days ago and Jaylen’s mom,” said Snook, who lives with his family in Wixom outside Detroit. He’s calling for the KOA to improve safety. “Change it. Stop what’s going on. These people need to realize that people are dying down there. I don’t understand, and to have it happen year after year after year, what’s going on? Why won’t they try to fix this so no one will lose their lives?”

13 Action News reached out to the KOA for a statement. The owners declined to comment.

