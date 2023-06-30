Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings

Two teenagers drowned in the same pond, and a third was left in a vegetative state
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left in a vegetative state.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - Dave Snook wants something done with a swimming hole at a KOA campground in Monroe County.

“You almost kind of throw up your hands and going, ‘What is going on?’” said Snook.

The campground, located off U.S. 23 at exit 9, had two teenage boys drown in the same pond in 2022 and 2023. In 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, nearly drowned in that pond. The accident left him in a vegetative state.

“This is our lifestyle. This is our lives. Our lives revolve around him. It is absolutely 24 hour care,” described his father, Dave.

“I mean, you can barely see your hand in front of your face under that water. There’s six inches of silt and dead plant debris at the bottom. So, once he was under, it was almost impossible to find him,” said attorney Stephen Lovell with Charara, Lovell, & Associates, PLLC.

Lovell is representing both the Snook family and the family of Jaylen Hill. Hill, who was 15 and from Detroit, drowned in the same pond in 2022.

“I mean, we hired a dive expert. We hired a Human Factors expert. We hired an aquatic safety expert, who all said that there were a lot of things that camp KOA could’ve done differently,” added Lovell.

June 28, 2023, another teenager drowned. Anthony Shores Jr., 18, graduated from Start High School in Toledo. Shores also lost his life in the same pond.

“I am so grateful that Andy’s here, but my heart grieves for this family two days ago and Jaylen’s mom,” said Snook, who lives with his family in Wixom outside Detroit. He’s calling for the KOA to improve safety. “Change it. Stop what’s going on. These people need to realize that people are dying down there. I don’t understand, and to have it happen year after year after year, what’s going on? Why won’t they try to fix this so no one will lose their lives?”

13 Action News reached out to the KOA for a statement. The owners declined to comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Human trafficking investigation underway into Findlay massage parlor
17-year-old shot in East Toledo while taking out the trash
One seriously injured in I-475 crash
Leading Families Home holds grand opening for new emergency family shelter