Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

7/1/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Heat and humidity fueling strong thunderstorm potential
After a rainy start, we catch a brief break before more showers and thunderstorms roll in.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a rainy and hazy start, we are still watching closely for the development of thunderstorms in the later morning to early afternoon. We see more thunderstorms bubbling up this evening that could also get up to the strong and severe level - the main risks being gusty winds, heavy rain, and smaller hail. These storms will be pop-up in style, but certainly keep these in mind as the afternoon approaches.

Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight and into tomorrow as well. Heat and humidity stick around even well into the week, though we expect to see some drying out come July 4. We can’t rule out a chance for an afternoon rumble of thunder because of heat and humidity, but overall, we are looking rather dry for the holiday. Storm potential does build into the later half of the week once we peak with high temperatures in the low-90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

After a rainy start, heat and humidity fuel strong storms bubbling up this afternoon and evening.
7/1/2023: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
6/30: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
6/30: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
6/30: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
6/30: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast
6/30: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
6/30: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast