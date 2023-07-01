7/1/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

After a rainy and hazy start, we are still watching closely for the development of thunderstorms in the later morning to early afternoon. We see more thunderstorms bubbling up this evening that could also get up to the strong and severe level - the main risks being gusty winds, heavy rain, and smaller hail. These storms will be pop-up in style, but certainly keep these in mind as the afternoon approaches.

Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight and into tomorrow as well. Heat and humidity stick around even well into the week, though we expect to see some drying out come July 4. We can’t rule out a chance for an afternoon rumble of thunder because of heat and humidity, but overall, we are looking rather dry for the holiday. Storm potential does build into the later half of the week once we peak with high temperatures in the low-90s.

