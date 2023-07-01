Birthday Club
Akron provides 460 doorbell cameras to combat crime

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron has a new pilot program that would provide 460 free Ring doorbell cameras to people living in high-crime areas.

You sign up for the program through the city of Akron’s website and even though the camera is free, you must have internet access to qualify, there is also a charge of about $4 a month to the homeowner for the storage of the video and you must agree to provide videos captured on your camera to Akron Police.

Just this week there was a violent shootout on Gridley Street in Akron where three males with assault weapons jumped out of a car and began firing indiscriminately.

The criminals were caught on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera and Akron Police say this is the second time in two months that a shootout happened with the same house.

A Ring camera on someone’s home also captured two armed suspects who fired their guns on Lover’s Lane earlier this week, striking an elderly man in his driveway as he changed a tire.

Keeping everyone safe from the violent crime plaguing the streets is getting tougher in nearly every community.

So, the city of Akron is offering free Ring doorbell cameras to some homeowners in Wards 3, 4 and 5.

This would also help in four other zip codes in the city where crime is high.

Homeowner Elliott Turner lives in the city’s 4th Ward and says he’s all for using the latest technology that could deter, document and solve crimes, “I’m glad they doing it because we need something to help deter crime.”

Ward 4 Councilman Russell Neal told 19 News the city is working to find solutions to the ongoing crime and violence issues.

While Neal said the program is a good idea, there are pitfalls because oftentimes people living in low-income neighborhoods don’t have the internet access needed to use the camera

“There are some things we need to look at to make it more accessible to more parts of our community,” Neal said. “We could do things like give those residents a break by taking a few dollars off of their utility bills.”

Rhonda Thurlow is raising 3 grandchildren and wants to do whatever it takes to keep them safe, so, she plans to apply to get a free camera and she says it’s an investment that’s well worth it.

For Akron, the free Ring camera giveaway is a real shot at a solution that’s being used in other major cities like Kalamazoo, Portsmouth and Daytona Beach.

However, the jury’s still out on if the pilot program is successful in combatting crime.

