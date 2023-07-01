Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

BG school leaders asking voters to pass bond issue for new high school

Bowling Green City Schools leaders are moving forward with a nearly $73 million bond issue with hopes of getting a new high school.
By JD Pooley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools leaders say their high school is falling apart. Come November, they will be asking voters to approve a bond issue for a new high school.

The high school, located along Poe Road, opened in September of 1964. School officials say the school has seen better days.

“There is everything from plumbing issues to heating issues, moisture issues. There are certain parts of the building that we can’t use,” said school board president Ryan Myers.

After working with an architect firm, school board members agreed the time is now for a new high school to be built.

“Past board meeting, just a couple nights ago, we are moving forward with $72.8 million bond issue that will be involved in getting a new high school,” Myers said.

Bonds are typically used to pay for facilities including new construction or building upgrades. Myers knows all too well the struggle the district has had passing such requests after several failed attempts over the years.

“It absolutely has been a battle, there’s been several attempts, and it’s not just the high school, we know that we have elementaries that are in pretty big need as well,” Myers said.

It’s not just voters in the city Myers needs to convince, it’s rural voters as well.

“It extends out into the countryside into several townships, we’re standing out here in Milton Township right now, this is the furthest west township that’s part of the Bowling Green district,” said rural Weston resident Richard Strow, who lives on his family farm that has been in their family for the last 150 years.

Myers feels there is newfound support from local businesses and city leaders. Attracting rural voters is a focus.

“When we’re talking about the design of this building, we’re looking at voyage spaces, show a need out in the rural communities too, because that is a key part of our voting base,” Myers said.

Strow, who ran for a seat on the school board in 2019, and was defeated, agrees that after he made a recent visit to the high school, something needs to be done.

“Unfortunately, there wasn’t any heat in the building that day, there was a lack of electrical outlets, to find a place for me to plug in my laptop, I recognize that this is the same building that I went to school in, you know I graduated back in ‘77, it’s the same building, times have changed.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

Toledo leaders expect Italian Bowl, ESPN top rank fight to bring economic boost next weekend
Toledo leaders expect Italian Bowl, ESPN top rank fight to bring economic boost
Paddling around town in this week’s Hittin’ the Town
Lissa Guyton and Kevin Beining paddle the pond at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve for Hittin' the...
Paddling around town in this week’s Hittin’ the Town
Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green City Schools
BG school leaders asking voters to pass bond issue for new high school