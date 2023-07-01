BG school leaders asking voters to pass bond issue for new high school

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools leaders say their high school is falling apart. Come November, they will be asking voters to approve a bond issue for a new high school.

The high school, located along Poe Road, opened in September of 1964. School officials say the school has seen better days.

“There is everything from plumbing issues to heating issues, moisture issues. There are certain parts of the building that we can’t use,” said school board president Ryan Myers.

After working with an architect firm, school board members agreed the time is now for a new high school to be built.

“Past board meeting, just a couple nights ago, we are moving forward with $72.8 million bond issue that will be involved in getting a new high school,” Myers said.

Bonds are typically used to pay for facilities including new construction or building upgrades. Myers knows all too well the struggle the district has had passing such requests after several failed attempts over the years.

“It absolutely has been a battle, there’s been several attempts, and it’s not just the high school, we know that we have elementaries that are in pretty big need as well,” Myers said.

It’s not just voters in the city Myers needs to convince, it’s rural voters as well.

“It extends out into the countryside into several townships, we’re standing out here in Milton Township right now, this is the furthest west township that’s part of the Bowling Green district,” said rural Weston resident Richard Strow, who lives on his family farm that has been in their family for the last 150 years.

Myers feels there is newfound support from local businesses and city leaders. Attracting rural voters is a focus.

“When we’re talking about the design of this building, we’re looking at voyage spaces, show a need out in the rural communities too, because that is a key part of our voting base,” Myers said.

Strow, who ran for a seat on the school board in 2019, and was defeated, agrees that after he made a recent visit to the high school, something needs to be done.

“Unfortunately, there wasn’t any heat in the building that day, there was a lack of electrical outlets, to find a place for me to plug in my laptop, I recognize that this is the same building that I went to school in, you know I graduated back in ‘77, it’s the same building, times have changed.”

