Big weekend for Toledo fun and economy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This weekend is a big one for Toledo with football, fights, and fireworks all happening on Saturday.

“What a better weekend than what the entire Toledo region has to invite friends and family to town and just reconnect and just enjoy the fun stuff going on,” said President and CEO of Destination Toledo, Lance Woodworth.

At the Glass Bowl at the University of Toledo, The Italian Football League is kicking off its championship game. This is the first time the league has played the game outside of Italy in it’s 42 year history. The event is expected to bring in one million dollars to the local economy.

“We’ll be on an international stage but when you think of the fun of being able to go out to the glass bowl and see these Italian players playing American style football... we’re expecting 10-thousand people to come here,” Woodworth told 13 Action News, “These event planners place their trust in Toledo as a community to play host, roll out the red carpet, welcome their fans and folks to town and take care of them. It’s really important, especially as we set our sights on bringing other events to town.”

In addition to the Italian Bowl, heavy-weight boxer and Toledo native Jared Anderson will take the ring in the Huntington Center later that night.

At Manhattan’s Pub and Cheer, owner Zach Lahey expects to see a huge boost in business.

“We’ve ordered a whole lot of extra beer and booze and food. We’re bracing for the big crowds that are getting ready to descend on all of Toledo,” said Lahey.

He said after seeing Toledo go through the hardships of the economy over the past 20 years, as well as the COVID pandemic, he’s happy to see his city thrive.

“That couldn’t have happened without people taking a chance and trying out what the local scene has to offer,” said Lahey.

The night will then end with a bang with the Toledo Independence Day firework display. According to the City of Toledo, the best spots to watch are along the river at Promenade Park, Glass City Metropark, and International Park. Food trucks will be lined up along Summit Street starting at 4 p.m.

