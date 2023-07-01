City of Maumee to host two-day music festival

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is gearing up to host a two-day music festival, followed by the Maumee/Perrysburg firework display.

The Uptown Maumee Music Fest will feature performances by nine bands throughout the two days. The Maumee Uptown Business Association is also scheduled to host a family picnic and have various food trucks and activities available to attendants.

The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. City officials say Conant Street will be shut down from John Street to Broadway on both days starting at 9 a.m. Organizers say parking will be available at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, with a shuttle service provided by TARTA.

City of Maumee music festival information

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.