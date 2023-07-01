Newly-revived Toledo Police unit targets violent offenders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has newly-revived crime fighting unit that targets violent offenders thought to be responsible for most of the shootings and homicides in the city.

The new unit is called SIG, which stands for Special Intelligence Group.

The group used to be on the streets in 2014. The Police Chief told 13 Action News he’s bringing the unit back because it helped to reduce crime that is all too familiar in some Toledo neighborhoods.

“Our residents are more afraid of the criminals than they are trusting us to be there for them,” said Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle.

The Chief says that’s not how residents should live. He’s bringing the SIG unit back in an effort to change that.

The unit is a small group of officers that collects information on people responsible for shootings and homicides in our community.

“We will be looking at our violent offenders,” said Troendle. “Looking at the groups of people we already talk about -- we already know who that one percent is, while making sure that we are collecting intelligence on them and finding ways to get them off the street.”

The group will work directly with the gang unit. TPD has a list of armed suspects who they say are causing safety issues around the city.

“The list is it fluid but we are looking at those top 25 to 50 people that are out there doing the shootings, causing homicides,” said Troendle. “We’re trying to get them off the street so they can’t victimize more people.”

TPD has confiscated 832 guns off the streets so far this year. The chief says if they can get guns off the streets and make arrests, the city will be safer.

“One part of this thing is, number one -- build that base of trust with the foot patrols being in the neighborhood, showing people were going to be there and stay there,” said Troendle. “The SIG unit is the other part of that. Come in and remove the people that are causing the most harm out of those neighborhoods, that way when the citizens see that when we remove them and we’re still staying in your neighborhood, maybe they will realize that we are there for them, that we’re out there to protect them.”

The officers in the newly-revived SIG unit are already looking at multiple cases.

