OSHP: Driver faces felony posession charges in efforts to “aggressively combat” impaired driving

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials reported finding one driver to be impaired Friday night as OSHP troopers say they are ramping up efforts to aggressively combat impaired driving-related crashes.

Troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in tandem with officials from Delphos Police Department, conducted an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 10 p.m. on State Route 66 in the City of Delphos Friday night. Officers say 188 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and made contact with officers and zero of those drivers were found to be impaired.

OSHP officials say they also increased patrolling efforts in the surrounding areas of the checkpoint. 17 vehicles were reported to have been stopped for traffic violations by officers in the surrounding areas. Troopers say that one driver was found to be impaired and had felony possession of drugs and two firearms in the vehicle.

Officials with OSHP say they would like to remind drivers to contact #677 if they suspect a driver is impaired.

