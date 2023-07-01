Birthday Club
OSHP: Fulton County crash kills driver traveling with dog

The crash is currently under investigation.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SWAN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - OSHP officials opened an investigation into a car crash Friday night that killed a driver who was traveling with a dog.

Officials with the Toledo Post of OSHP say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening on County Road 3. According to the OSHP officers, a Toyota passenger car was traveling north at an excessive rate of speed when it went off the left side of the road and struck a parked van and a utility pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Officers pronounced the driver of the Toyota dead at the scene of the accident. OSHP troopers say the dog survived the crash and was released to the Fulton County Dog Warden.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

