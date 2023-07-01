Paddling around town in this week’s Hittin’ the Town

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of beautiful waterways that provide all kinds of activities. Paddle the Pond is one of them. The event is held at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve during the summer months.

The centerpiece of the Perrysburg preserve is a pond that provides all kinds of entertainment.

“People can come out and check out a kayak or canoe for free and go paddle around the pond. It’s great family fun and good for those who want to start getting into kayaking and canoeing,” said Craig Spicer, Program Naturalist for the Wood County Park District. “I started paddling when I was six or seven years old. Through my work, I love seeing people’s comfort zone extended.”

Kayaking is a popular sport around the region, and Craig says this is the perfect place to get your feet wet.

“It’s a nice controlled and safe environment. You can bust the rust off your paddling muscles or get the jitters out if you’re nervous. It’s a great place to start It is a water sport, so expect to get wet, even if it’s just a little. And it’s a sport, so expect to be using some muscles.”

So it’s important to start with some stretches to get loosened up.

“It definitely helps to do arm warm-ups and that sort of thing. What a lot of people don’t think of is that while kayaking and canoeing you use a lot of core and back strength, too. That means you have to warm up those muscles, too.”

Craig loves helping people experience the beauty of nature from the water.

“Usually, we’re on foot when we are outside. Paddling around, moving yourself and feeling the water through your hands and body as you glide away, it’s a different experience.”

Paddle the Pond is held on the second and fourth Mondays from June-August. It runs from 4:30-7:00 p.m. The event attracts dozens of people of all ages every session. You can come with family and friends or by yourself.

You are required to wear a life jacket. Staff and volunteers will help make sure you have the right fit. They also provide help and guidance. To learn more, click here.

