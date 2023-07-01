Birthday Club
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

An officer discovered the girl’s body last Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.

