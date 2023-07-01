Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Significant traffic backups on Mackinac Bridge entering Upper Michigan

Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023
Mackinac Bridge traffic from Mackinaw City looking north, Saturday, July 1, 2023(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northbound traffic was backed up significantly early Saturday afternoon on the Mackinac Bridge as Fourth of July travelers enter Upper Michigan.

Click here for a live look at bridge cameras.

Even with all toll booths open, the sheer volume of traffic sometimes exceeds the capacity of the toll workers, the Mackinac Bridge Authority says. The bridge takes many types of payment now, including cash, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay/Google Pay, and MacPass, but cash and MacPass are the fastest transaction types.

“Our toll workers always do the best they can to get drivers through the booths as quickly as possible,” said MBA Operations Manager Mike Buby. “We just ask that customers be patient, particularly at the busiest times.”

Live traffic camera views of the bridge, updates on bridge conditions, toll rates, and information on the MacPass program can all be found on the MBA website: www.MackinacBridge.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

Toledo's 2023 fireworks show
Tracking Saturday storms and reports of rotation in the sky
7/1: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
7/1: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Tonight's Fireworks Forecast
Ohio surpasses $500 million in sports bets placed since launch