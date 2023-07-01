TARTA getting millions in federal funding in push to go green

Birthday Club
Still no plans for TARTA expansion to Oregon
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s transit authority is receiving millions in federal funding in an effort to go green.

TARTA is set to receive $9 million through the Federal Transit Administration’s Low-no emission award funding to the Ohio Department of Transportation for buses and bus facilities programs. The CEO says the money will be used to add 8 zero-emission electric busses to the fleet. TARTA will also get six new “Level 3″ electric charging stations.

The $9 million is part of a $29 million grant from the federal transit administration. Nine other Ohio counties got that other chuck of change. The target to get those zero emission electric busses and charging stations is June 2026.

“As we worked collaboratively with ODOT, with our counterparts, we needed, we were very firm and vocal ‘we need workforce training and development,” said Laura Koprowski, CEO of TARTA. “So, part of this grant is $1.4 million that is going to help us in Ohio set up our first statewide training program for drivers and mechanics.”

12 new TARTA bus drivers who are currently in training also attended Friday’s event.

