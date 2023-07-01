Birthday Club
Toledo fans embrace Italian Bowl

Local fans gathered at the Glass Bowl for the kickoff of the Italian Bowl Championship.
By JD Pooley and Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the Super Bowl of Italy’s American Football League right here in Toledo and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Fans from near and far gathered at the Glass Bowl Saturday to watch the top Italian Football League teams compete for the Italian Bowl championship. Whether it was the championship game, the live music, the mayor’s cup, or another planned activity, the Italian Bowl brought something to Toledo for everyone.

“It’s American football in the summertime, so I mean I’m all for it,” said Toledo resident Jake Eckel Saturday while he was making his way into the stadium.

Though many Ohioans may not be as familiar with the Italian Football League, fans of the sport still turned out to show their support. University of Toledo football fans, Pam and Ray Boyer were tailgating before the game, they admit, they know little about Italian football.

“Not a thing, not a thing, all I know is that I love football. Yes, and we’re here to support them. How unique is it that their first bowl game is outside the United States and Toledo gets to host it in their own Glass Bowl,” said Pam Boyer.

Other attendants at the game traveled to Toledo from Italy to watch the game. Cristiano Mansani says he traveled from Italy to watch his son play.

“It is a difficult match,” said Mansani. “It’s a difficult match because Parma Panthers is a very good team.”

Other travelers, like Italian journalist Fabio Ferri, have high hopes for the Italian league.

“Oh, it’s a dream come true, because you know football is an American sport,” said Ferri. “If you are able to stay in America and play a game it’s huge emotion for everyone. It was a long road to the final and we are all excited for this huge game.”

