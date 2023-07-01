Birthday Club
Toledo Hemp Center offers free help for pets with firework anxiety

Toledo Hemp Center
Toledo Hemp Center(wtvg)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Independence Day approaches, many pets in the 13 Action News viewing area may have increased anxiety as communities have planned celebrations with firework shows. Toledo Hemp Center says they are here to help your furry friends.

Toledo Hemp Center is giving away over 1,000 free CBD pet packets on Saturday to anyone with a pet who suffers from firework anxiety. Those looking to get their pets CBD can pick up the free packets at Toledo Hemp Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

In 2022 Toledo Hemp Center says they gave away over 700 CBD packets and have increased the supply for this year. Owner of Toledo Hemp Center Kevin Spitler says that customers using these treats have found their pets to be calm, despite the loud fireworks that persist through the night.

