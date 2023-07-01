Toledo Police officer goes above and beyond call of duty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo police officer is going above and beyond his call of duty by making sure a local family continues to get the help they need to feel safe. He is staying in touch with them months after their initial call for help.

It was back in January when the call for a domestic dispute related to mental illness came in. The call came from two women and one man living in one home.

Officer Larry Emery says that kind of call isn’t uncommon, but family members of the two women begging for help, he says that’s not something he sees every day.

Instead of just writing a report and moving on, Officer Emery says he made sure everyone involved was taken care of.

Showing up to the home to check in with the two women, sometimes while off duty, and even taking the man who lived in the house to the psychiatric unit of the hospital on multiple occasions.

“I felt that these ladies really needed help, that Doug really needed help and so I just stuck with it,” said Emery. “You know, with my upbringing, being raised by my dad and all my aunts and uncles, I just didn’t want to write a report and turn my back and say oh we’re done.”

Officer Emery says he, unfortunately, doesn’t know where the man who was involved in this incident is now, but the two women are very happy and safe.

