7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

