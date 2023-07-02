Birthday Club
7/1: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Rounds of storms from tonight into Sunday, then HOT for the 4th.
7/1: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Occasional t-storms, and some of them may be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours; otherwise, muggy with lows in the low 70s. SUNDAY: Scattered t-storms, some may be heavy. It’ll also be humid with highs around 80. SUNDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers and storms with lows in the upper 60s and staying sticky. MONDAY: A t-storm or two possible and muggy with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid for the 4th of July and Wednesday as well. Highs in the low 90s and a stray late-day t-storm possible both days. Still muggy Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. More storms arriving that afternoon and continuing into Thursday night, some may be on the strong side. Showers ending early Friday, then partly sunny and cooler the rest of the day with highs near 80. Mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday, highs in the low to mid-80s.

