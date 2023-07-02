7/2/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

We have quite a moist start to your Sunday - both the ground and the air - because of some overnight rain and thunderstorms. While we’ve seen this weaken, heat and humidity are still fueling the potential for pop-up thunderstorms that could get on the stronger side. Main concerns with these localized cells will be heavy downpours, leading to localized flooding, as well as heavy gusts and small hail. The risk for severe weather is low in comparison to yesterday, but still remain weather-aware as the afternoon approaches.

The rain we’ve seen hasn’t provided much relief for the “air you can wear”, and temperatures continue to climb past the Fourth of July. We are looking to peak in the low-90s, but it’ll feel rather unpleasant with high humidity. We might catch a fleeting afternoon storm on the Fourth of July considering these conditions, but it’s not looking to concern any holiday plans.

Rainy relief arrives later this week on Thursday when we expect a cold frontal passage, so temperatures will drop with some showers and thunderstorms.

