Bowling Green Police investigate fatal crash involving bicyclist

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with Bowling Green Police Division have opened an investigation into a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist Saturday.

Officers say they responded to the crash at South Main Street and Pearl Street around 2 p.m. They then reported a vehicle driven by James Patrick Lindsay, 54, went off the roadway and struck a 60-year-old pedestrian on a bicycle.

Officials pronounced the pedestrian, Michael Szabo, dead at the scene of the crash.

The arresting officers say they then transported Lindsay to the Wood County Justice Center and he faces an aggravated vehicular homicide charge. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

