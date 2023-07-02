Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Father of 5 dies after falling from nature trail in Oregon

A Beaverton father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Just before 2 p.m., rescue crews responded to the trail about a half mile from the Benson Bridge.

Deputy John Plock with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the man slipped off the trail at a switchback and fell about 150 feet.

“It’s pretty steep on the edge,” Plock said, “and that’s where he fell.”

Plock said the man had five children between elementary and high school age who were also at the falls at the time of the accident.

“Mom, dad, five kids all here enjoying a beautiful day at Multnomah Falls, and unfortunately a tragic accident happened,” Plock said. “At one point on the trail, the father slipped and fell down an embankment.”

Plock said the family wasn’t all together at the time, so what caused the man to fall is currently unclear.

When searchers failed to find the man right away, they deployed a drone to help with the search.

“But they weren’t able to see anything from the air,” Plock said. “Our deputies from the ground were able to locate him.”

The searchers fanned out along the trail and roadway and, after about 45 minutes, they were able to fine the man while searching along the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones...
Indiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America
Weekend in Review
Weekend in Review
A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove when a tree fell and crushed her car.
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
In this photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is an interior view of the...
The Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for all migrant screenings. Most don’t have it