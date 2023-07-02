OSHP: Single-vehicle motorcycle crash injures Oregon man

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Troopers with the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are opening an investigation into a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that left a man seriously injured Sunday morning.

Troopers reported the crash, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, occurred on Corduroy Road around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers with OSHP reported the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when they overturned and went off the left side of the roadway.

According to the officer’s report, the driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

OSHP officials say they suspect alcohol to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

