Ottawa County establishes fund to assist in tornado relief

Ottawa County officials declared a State of Emergency to aid residents in their clean-up efforts following tornado damages.
Ottawa County officials declared a State of Emergency to aid residents in their clean-up efforts following tornado damages.(wtvg)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency announced they established a Long Term Recovery Committee to help residents impacted by the storm that produced 12 confirmed tornadoes and broke the record for the largest local outbreak.

City officials said case workers from the county began reaching out to residents they identified as being affected by the tornado on Friday. Residents that do not hear from a caseworker by Monday should contact the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency at 419-734-6900 to report their damages and/or losses.

According to the agency, The Salvation Army Port Clinton Service Center is helping to assist in tornado relief efforts.

Officials say The Ottawa County Tornado Relief Fund was set up at Genoa Bank and those interested in donating to the fund can do so at any Genoa Bank location.

