Toledo celebrates Independence Day with big list of festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The rain couldn’t wash away the fun in the 419 on Saturday.

For sports fans, the Italian Football League kicked off it’s championship game at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl. This was the first time in 42 years the league has played the game outside of Italy. Coming out victorious: the Parma Panthers.

Meanwhile in Downtown Toledo, fans were all about Toledo native and heavy-weight boxer Jared “Big Baby” Anderson taking the ring at the Huntington Center.

“I’m just a big boxing fan, I have been since the age 5. I used to watch it with my father on TV in black and white,” said Jared Anderson fan Orrin Calhoun.

It’s not just the athletes who came out as champs. The more people downtown means more business for local bars and restaurants.

“A lot of people come through, get a drink, walk out... just to take down to the fireworks with them,” said Downtown Johnny’s owner Dan Martinez, “We’ll have our window open so anyone walking by can grab a drink and just explore downtown and have a good time.”

Just down the road in Uptown, it was all about supporting local businesses at the Adams Street Block Party. The road closed off as it was lined with food trucks, a dunk tank, and people having a good time together.

“A lot of them are our neighbors or we just know the owners and a lot of our friends frequent here so it feels like a big family uptown, downtown,” said Toledo Resident Amanda Belt.

Adams Street is an area that’s seen a lot of revitalization in recent years... thanks to events like the block party and Zombiecrawl, which are hosted by the Village on Adams.

“Every so often you’ll see improvements here on the street and it doesn’t just magically happen. Sometimes it’s not the city, it’s people like us, like the Village on Adams. It’s how we get new trashcans down here, cleaning up litter, graffiti, things like that,” said Village on Adams Secretary Daniel Ortiz.

While on Independence Day most are celebrating the red, white, and blue. Community members showed up on Saturday to show their love for Toledo too.

“It’s awesome. There’s a lot of energy here. It’s exciting to see things thrive and it’s just a really great thing here,” said Toledo Resident Ryan Sevra.

The night ended with Toledo’s Independence Day firework display. You can watch a stream of it here.

