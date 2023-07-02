Toledo man arrested for repeatedly stabbing a person, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man involved in a nighttime stabbing that left a person seriously harmed was arrested Saturday night, police say.

Officers with TPD say Jamall Cleveland stabbed the victim twice in the arm, once in the wrist and once in the tricep. The 34-year-old was booked into Lucas County Corrections Center and faces felonious assault charges with the victim seriously harmed.

Officers reported the victim had to receive stitches, though no further details on their condition was given.

Cleveland is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

