Weekend in Review
Toledo’s Top Headlines from July 1 & 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
- Toledo man arrested for repeatedly stabbing a person, police say
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man involved in a nighttime stabbing that left a person seriously harmed was arrested Saturday night, police say.
- Officers with TPD say Jamall Cleveland stabbed the victim twice in the arm, once in the wrist and once in the tricep. The 34-year-old was booked into Lucas County Corrections Center and faces felonious assault charges with the victim seriously harmed.
- Officers reported the victim had to receive stitches, though no further details on their condition was given.
- Toledo fans embrace Italian Bowl
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the Super Bowl of Italy’s American Football League right here in Toledo and fans couldn’t be more excited.
- Fans from near and far gathered at the Glass Bowl Saturday to watch the top Italian Football League teams compete for the Italian Bowl championship. Whether it was the championship game, the live music, the mayor’s cup, or another planned activity, the Italian Bowl brought something to Toledo for everyone.
- Bowling Green Police Investigate fatal crash involving bicyclist
- BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with Bowling Green Police Division have opened an investigation into a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist Saturday.
- Officers say they responded to the crash at South Main Street and Pearl Street around 2 p.m. They then reported a vehicle driven by James Patrick Lindsay, 54, went off the roadway and struck a 60-year-old pedestrian on a bicycle.
- Officials pronounced the pedestrian, Michael Szabo, dead at the scene of the crash.
- Toledo celebrates Independence Day with a big list of festivities
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The rain couldn’t wash away the fun in the 419 on Saturday.
- For sports fans, the Italian Football League kicked off it’s championship game at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl. This was the first time in 42 years the league has played the game outside of Italy. Coming out victorious: the Parma Panthers.
- Meanwhile, in Downtown Toledo, fans were all about Toledo native and heavy-weight boxer Jared “Big Baby” Anderson taking the ring at the Huntington Center.
- BODYCAM FOOTAGE: MS-13 gang leader being held in Lucas Co. Jail
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A leader of the MS-13 gang is being held in the Lucas County Jail after multiple members were arrested for murders and other violent crimes in New York.
- OSHP officials say they stopped a Toyota Highlander that Larin was traveling in near State Route 53 in Sandusky Township around 12 p.m. on June 7. The trooper then made contact with the three people inside the vehicle and the backseat passenger assisted in translating for the trooper to Larin and the driver.
- Officials say the trooper contacted Border Patrol officials who working in the area once he returned to his vehicle. Once agents arrived on the scene, the driver, Gabriel Lopez, 26, the front seat passenger, Edenilson Velasquez, 33, and the back seat passenger, Blanca Garcia, 31, all of Thornton, Colo. were asked to step out of the vehicle.
- Other Headlines
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.