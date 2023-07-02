TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A leader of the MS-13 gang is being held in the Lucas County Jail after multiple members were arrested for murders and other violent crimes in New York.

OSHP officials say they stopped a Toyota Highlander that Larin was traveling in near State Route 53 in Sandusky Township around 12 p.m. on June 7. The trooper then made contact with the three people inside the vehicle and the backseat passenger assisted in translating for the trooper to Larin and the driver.