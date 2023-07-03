7/2: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

OVERNIGHT: A lingering shower with muggy conditions and lows in the upper 60s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the low 80s. Isolated t-storms are possible, especially during the afternoon. MONDAY NIGHT: Sticky with lows in the mid-60s. 4TH OF JULY: Hot and humid Tuesday with highs around 90. A stray late-day storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and a stray late-day storm again. Still humid Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and storms returning for the afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong. Showers ending Friday morning, then partly sunny and much less humid the rest of the day with highs in the low 80s. Sunny Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Highs Sunday will again be in the low 80s, but we’ll see increasing clouds with showers and storms arriving later in the day.

