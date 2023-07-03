Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

7/2: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

An isolated storm Monday, then sunny and hot for the 4th.
7/2: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERNIGHT: A lingering shower with muggy conditions and lows in the upper 60s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the low 80s. Isolated t-storms are possible, especially during the afternoon. MONDAY NIGHT: Sticky with lows in the mid-60s. 4TH OF JULY: Hot and humid Tuesday with highs around 90. A stray late-day storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and a stray late-day storm again. Still humid Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and storms returning for the afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong. Showers ending Friday morning, then partly sunny and much less humid the rest of the day with highs in the low 80s. Sunny Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Highs Sunday will again be in the low 80s, but we’ll see increasing clouds with showers and storms arriving later in the day.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

7/2: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/2: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
We have a wet start to Sunday, and we are tracking more pop-up thunderstorms for this afternoon...
7/2/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast
We have a wet start to Sunday, and we are tracking more pop-up thunderstorms for this afternoon...
7/2/2023: Erin's Sunday Morning Forecast
7/1: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/1: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast