7/3: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After some people received more than 4″ of rain this holiday weekend, we still have a few scattered storms trying to get going this afternoon. Your cookouts won’t be washouts, clearing by fireworks time tonight, with even lower rain chances (and higher heat near 90F) expected for the 4th of July. The heat keeps rising for the midweek, then humidity comes down as a cold front sweeps by Thursday -- delivering another chance of strong storms in the process.

