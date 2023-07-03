Birthday Club
7/3: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Scattered storms clear by dusk today; mostly dry 4th of July
PM scattered storms should wrap up before fireworks time tonight, with even lower chances for the 4th of July! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
After some people received more than 4″ of rain this holiday weekend, we still have a few scattered storms trying to get going this afternoon. Your cookouts won’t be washouts, clearing by fireworks time tonight, with even lower rain chances (and higher heat near 90F) expected for the 4th of July. The heat keeps rising for the midweek, then humidity comes down as a cold front sweeps by Thursday -- delivering another chance of strong storms in the process.

