Bond set for man accused of Vida Cantina shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge set bond Monday morning for a man accused of shooting a person in the Vida Cantina parking lot on Monroe Street.

Toledo officers arrested Vincent Garza on felonious assault charges concerning a shooting Sunday. According to the officer who was on the scene, gunshots in the parking lot could be heard and when he went to the location a vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot.

The officer says he then helped the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and released a description of the vehicle seen fleeing the scene. Officers in the area stopped the vehicle on Sylvania Avenue and arrested Garza.

A judge set Garza’s bond at $100,000 at no percent Monday morning. A preliminary hearing has been set for Tuesday, July 11.

