Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Bond set for man accused of Vida Cantina shooting

The officer says he then helped the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and released a description of the vehicle seen fleeing the scene.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge set bond Monday morning for a man accused of shooting a person in the Vida Cantina parking lot on Monroe Street.

Toledo officers arrested Vincent Garza on felonious assault charges concerning a shooting Sunday. According to the officer who was on the scene, gunshots in the parking lot could be heard and when he went to the location a vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot.

The officer says he then helped the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and released a description of the vehicle seen fleeing the scene. Officers in the area stopped the vehicle on Sylvania Avenue and arrested Garza.

A judge set Garza’s bond at $100,000 at no percent Monday morning. A preliminary hearing has been set for Tuesday, July 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Edenilson Valesquez Larin
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: MS-13 gang leader being held in Lucas Co. Jail

Latest News

Bond set for man accused of Vida Cantina shooting
PM scattered storms should wrap up before fireworks time tonight, with even lower chances for...
7/3: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Lansing 2-year-old still missing following Amber Alert, FBI involved in search
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display