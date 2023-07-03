Birthday Club
Community honors Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath

By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A community is mourning after the death of a local volunteer Fire Chief.

Dozens of people lined the streets in Defiance on July 3 to honor fallen Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath, who was Chief of the South Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Assistant Chief of the Highland Township Volunteer Department and Director of the Defiance County 911 Communications Center.

Officials say on June 27, Hanenkrath collapsed while battling a fire. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On July 3, the entire community of Defiance and beyond came out to honor the 41-year-old husband and father of three. People came from all over to line the streets from his celebration of life at Defiance Elementary, past the Richland Fire Department and out to the cemetery in Ayersville.

In honor of Hanenkrath, Governor DeWine has ordered all flags at public buildings to remain at half-staff until the end of the day on July 3.

