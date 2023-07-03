Distracted driving law now in effect in Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people have been on the roadways traveling for the long holiday weekend, and Michigan drivers now have some new rules to follow.

Ohio’s distracted driving law went into effect on April 4, and as of last Friday, Ohio and Michigan drivers need to put their phones down and keep their eyes on the road.

On June 7, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law making it illegal to manually use a cell phone or other mobile electronic device while driving. Under the new law, a driver cannot hold or support a phone or other device with any part of their arms, hands or shoulders. They are limited to just a single touch.

“The reason for the new law is because the number of crashes because of distracted driving have increased over the last couple of years,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez. “So mainly this law is to try to reduce that. And we’re finding that people aren’t doing the one thing they’re supposed to be doing in that car, and that’s driving.”

With July 4th landing on a Tuesday this year, many people are taking an extra long weekend to enjoy the holiday. But in turn, Michigan State Police says this could lead to more hazards on the roadway.

“We do have extra officers out on the roadway, mainly for the holiday weekend,” said Gonzalez. “We know there’s going to be heavy traffic so we’ve got officers out there patrolling the expressways. We’re looking for unsafe driving such as speeders, impaired driving, people talking on their phones, texting and driving. Just distracted type stuff.”

Because this law is so new, Michigan officers are trying to inform those who may get caught in one of these traffic stops.

“They’ve just been trying to educate and just give a warning at the time. And hopefully that’s going to work. Just a one-time stop will make this person think twice before they do it again,” said Gonzalez.

Lieutenant Gonzalez hopes that the awareness of the new law will mean fewer people getting pulled over, and ultimately, fewer accidents.

“Within a month, hopefully that’s just going to be the norm. Just like you can’t text and drive, the same thing. So hopefully they start getting used to it. And we’re telling everyone to go to the store and pick up those hands-free items, like something that will stick to your windshield or sit in your cup holder that will hold the phone for you,” said Gonzalez.

Lieutenant Gonzalez added that by having your phone in a mount or holder or using your Bluetooth to make a call, you are not breaking any laws and that using those hands-free methods are still legal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.